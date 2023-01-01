Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or M2 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +13%
1877
M2 Max
1665
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +13%
17229
M2 Max
15212
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K
3974
M2 Max +4%
4136
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +5%
27689
M2 Max
26295
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K
1906
M2 Max +5%
1999
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K
11565
M2 Max +29%
14950
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 27, 2021 January 17, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-12600K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 37x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 67 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 125 W 30 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 150 W -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 4864
TMUs 16 304
ROPs 8 152
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 70 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200		 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i5 12600K?
