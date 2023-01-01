Intel Core i5 12600K vs Apple M2 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
59
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +13%
1877
1665
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +13%
17229
15212
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3974
M2 Max +4%
4136
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +5%
27689
26295
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1906
M2 Max +5%
1999
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11565
M2 Max +29%
14950
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|67 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|150 W
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|4864
|TMUs
|16
|304
|ROPs
|8
|152
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|70 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3