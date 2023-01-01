Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or M2 Pro: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +13%
1894
M2 Pro
1676
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +16%
17430
M2 Pro
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K
4013
M2 Pro +4%
4161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +5%
27944
M2 Pro
26491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K
1932
M2 Pro +4%
2013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K
11688
M2 Pro +29%
15059
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 27, 2021 January 17, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-12600K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 37x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 150 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 2432
TMUs 16 152
ROPs 8 76
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i5 12600K?
