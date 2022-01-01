Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or Core i3 10105F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600K vs i3 10105F

Intel Core i5 12600K
VS
Intel Core i3 10105F
Intel Core i5 12600K
Intel Core i3 10105F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10105F and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 72% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1915 vs 1116 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +202%
17236
Core i3 10105F
5714
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +203%
27428
Core i3 10105F
9043
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +170%
11617
Core i3 10105F
4303
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and i3 10105F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 February 15, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i5-12600K i3-10105F
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i3 10105F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page Intel Core i3 10105F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10105F or i5 12600K?
