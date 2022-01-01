Intel Core i5 12600K vs i3 8100T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 3.1 GHz i3 8100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 839 points
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 39.3 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 18° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100T
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 35 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1900
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +107%
3997
1934
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +416%
27326
5292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +125%
1900
844
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +322%
11821
2802
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|i3-8100T
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|Intel Core i3 8100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1