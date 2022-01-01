Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or Core i3 8100T: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600K vs i3 8100T

Intel Core i5 12600K
VS
Intel Core i3 8100T
Intel Core i5 12600K
Intel Core i3 8100T

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 3.1 GHz i3 8100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8100T and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 839 points
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 39.3 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • More than 18° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100T
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 35 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +107%
3997
Core i3 8100T
1934
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +416%
27326
Core i3 8100T
5292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +125%
1900
Core i3 8100T
844
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +322%
11821
Core i3 8100T
2802
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and i3 8100T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 April 3, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Coffee Lake
Model number i5-12600K i3-8100T
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 16 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 31x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 82°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i3 8100T
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page Intel Core i3 8100T official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Intel Core i5 12600K or Intel Core i9 9900K
3. Intel Core i5 12600K or Intel Core i5 10600K
4. Intel Core i5 12600K or Intel Core i7 11700K
5. Intel Core i5 12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
6. Intel Core i3 8100T or Intel Core i5 12400

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8100T or i5 12600K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский