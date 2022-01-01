Intel Core i5 12600K vs i3 9350K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 4.0 GHz i3 9350K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 39.3 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1270 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9350K
- Consumes up to 27% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 91 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +47%
1900
1290
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +260%
17385
4835
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +45%
3997
2748
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +263%
27326
7529
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +49%
1900
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +149%
11821
4755
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|i3-9350K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|Intel Core i3 9350K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
