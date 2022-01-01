Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or Core i5 1035G1: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600K vs i5 1035G1

Intel Core i5 12600K
VS
Intel Core i5 1035G1
Intel Core i5 12600K
Intel Core i5 1035G1

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G1 and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 76% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1073 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 36% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 15 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +308%
17385
Core i5 1035G1
4265
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +251%
27326
Core i5 1035G1
7785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +295%
11821
Core i5 1035G1
2989
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and i5 1035G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 August 1, 2019
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Ice Lake
Model number i5-12600K i5-1035G1
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 10x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics G1
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 1035G1
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 5800X vs Core i5 12600K
2. Core i7 10700K vs Core i5 12600K
3. Core i9 10900K vs Core i5 12600K
4. Core i5 11600K vs Core i5 12600K
5. Core i9 12900K vs Core i5 12600K
6. Ryzen 5 4500U vs Core i5 1035G1
7. Core i5 1135G7 vs Core i5 1035G1
8. Ryzen 5 5500U vs Core i5 1035G1
9. Core i7 1065G7 vs Core i5 1035G1
10. Ryzen 3 4300U vs Core i5 1035G1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i5 12600K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский