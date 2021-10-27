Intel Core i5 12600K vs i5 10400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1883 vs 1134 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +70%
1891
1111
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +129%
17433
7611
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +55%
3997
2579
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +94%
24152
12470
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +66%
1891
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +98%
12229
6187
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|i5-10400F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
