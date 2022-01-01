Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or Core i5 10500T: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600K vs i5 10500T

Intel Core i5 12600K
VS
Intel Core i5 10500T
Intel Core i5 12600K
Intel Core i5 10500T

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500T and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 87% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1014 points
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 35 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +133%
17385
Core i5 10500T
7467
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +161%
27326
Core i5 10500T
10475
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +139%
11821
Core i5 10500T
4936
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and i5 10500T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i5-12600K i5-10500T
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 ® UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 23x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 25-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel® UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1150 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 10500T
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page Intel Core i5 10500T official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Intel Core i5 12600K
2. Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 12600K
3. Intel Core i9 10900K vs i5 12600K
4. Intel Core i5 11600K vs i5 12600K
5. Intel Core i9 12900K vs i5 12600K
6. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE vs Intel Core i5 10500T

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10500T or i5 12600K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский