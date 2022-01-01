Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1321 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 28 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +242%
17385
Core i5 1135G7
5077
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +169%
27326
Core i5 1135G7
10163
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +167%
11821
Core i5 1135G7
4427
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 September 2, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-12600K i5-1135G7
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

