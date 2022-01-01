Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or Core i5 11500: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600K vs i5 11500

Intel Core i5 12600K
VS
Intel Core i5 11500
Intel Core i5 12600K
Intel Core i5 11500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 11500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11500 and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1545 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +26%
1900
Core i5 11500
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +76%
17385
Core i5 11500
9899
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +26%
3997
Core i5 11500
3160
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +54%
27326
Core i5 11500
17757
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +23%
1900
Core i5 11500
1545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +62%
11821
Core i5 11500
7313
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and i5 11500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i5-12600K i5-11500
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 27x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 11500
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page Intel Core i5 11500 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

