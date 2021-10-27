Intel Core i5 12600K vs i5 11600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1924 vs 1655 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +18%
1910
1612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +56%
17588
11252
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +23%
4108
3334
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +33%
24350
18338
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +17%
1955
1671
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +74%
13514
7780
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|i5-11600
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
