Intel Core i5 12600K vs i5 1235U VS Intel Core i5 12600K Intel Core i5 1235U We compared two 10-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K (desktop) against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1235U and 12600K Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1915 vs 1578 points

11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 15 vs 125 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and i5 1235U

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 27, 2021 February 23, 2022 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-U Model number i5-12600K i5-1235U Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance Cores 10 10 Threads 16 12 Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 37x 13x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 125 W 12-15 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1200 MHz Shading Units 256 640 TMUs 16 40 ROPs 8 20 Execution Units 32 80 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12600K 0.78 TFLOPS Core i5 1235U 1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support Yes No

Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page Intel Core i5 1235U official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20