We compared two 10-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K (desktop) against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1235U and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1915 vs 1578 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 15 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +24%
1898
Core i5 1235U
1526
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +169%
17489
Core i5 1235U
6494
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +20%
4011
Core i5 1235U
3336
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +107%
27991
Core i5 1235U
13538
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +21%
1925
Core i5 1235U
1590
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +92%
11659
Core i5 1235U
6070
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and i5 1235U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 February 23, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-U
Model number i5-12600K i5-1235U
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 13x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page Intel Core i5 1235U official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1235U or i5 12600K?
