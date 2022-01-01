Intel Core i5 12600K vs i5 12500H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1931 vs 1676 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +11%
1882
1703
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +17%
17238
14697
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3937
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26615
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +15%
1924
1666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +21%
12015
9910
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|i5-12500H
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
