Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or Core i5 12600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600K vs i5 12600H

Intel Core i5 12600K
VS
Intel Core i5 12600H
Intel Core i5 12600K
Intel Core i5 12600H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12600H (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600H and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and i5 12600H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-H
Model number i5-12600K i5-12600H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page Intel Core i5 12600H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10700K vs Intel Core i5 12600K
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Intel Core i5 12600K
3. Intel Core i5 11600K vs Intel Core i5 12600K
4. Intel Core i7 11700K vs Intel Core i5 12600K
5. Intel Core i7 12700K vs Intel Core i5 12600K
6. Intel Core i7 12700H vs Intel Core i5 12600H
7. Apple M1 vs Intel Core i5 12600H
8. Intel Core i7 12800H vs Intel Core i5 12600H
9. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H vs Intel Core i5 12600H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600H or i5 12600K?
EnglishРусский