Intel Core i5 12600KF vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +44%
1877
1302
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +106%
17624
8541
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3155
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14081
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5008
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-12600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|40x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
