Intel Core i5 12600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1884 vs 1327 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +45%
1895
1309
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +83%
17690
9677
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +43%
3991
2791
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +45%
26928
18619
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +42%
1874
1316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +64%
11709
7151
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|July 7, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-12600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1