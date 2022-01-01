Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600KF or Ryzen 5 5500: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and 12600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1433 points
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +40%
1905
Ryzen 5 5500
1359
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +71%
17853
Ryzen 5 5500
10462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +31%
3989
Ryzen 5 5500
3047
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +42%
27552
Ryzen 5 5500
19455
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +28%
1858
Ryzen 5 5500
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +63%
11808
Ryzen 5 5500
7263
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600KF and AMD Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i5-12600KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

