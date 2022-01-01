Intel Core i5 12600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
73
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1433 points
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +40%
1905
1359
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +71%
17853
10462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +31%
3989
3047
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +42%
27552
19455
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +28%
1858
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +63%
11808
7263
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-12600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1