We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 12600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 75% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1912 vs 1094 points
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 25 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +150%
17838
Ryzen 5 5500U
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +105%
27244
Ryzen 5 5500U
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +148%
12158
Ryzen 5 5500U
4895
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600KF and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Lucienne
Model number i5-12600KF -
Socket LGA-1700 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1800 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600KF
n/a
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

