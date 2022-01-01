Intel Core i5 12600KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1884 vs 1268 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +42%
1895
1335
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +46%
17690
12137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +49%
3991
2672
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +19%
26928
22660
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +49%
1874
1261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +38%
11709
8497
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-12600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
