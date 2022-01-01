Intel Core i5 12600KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 6.8 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Newer - released 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2162 vs 1847 points
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1905
Ryzen 7 7700X +6%
2011
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17853
Ryzen 7 7700X +11%
19875
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3989
Ryzen 7 7700X +7%
4288
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27552
Ryzen 7 7700X +34%
36793
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1858
Ryzen 7 7700X +17%
2176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11808
Ryzen 7 7700X +22%
14407
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i5-12600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
