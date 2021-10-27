Intel Core i5 12600KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
86
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +16%
1877
1612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17624
Ryzen 9 5900 +20%
21110
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
35363
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11833
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-12600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
