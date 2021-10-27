Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600KF or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 12600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF
17624
Ryzen 9 5950X +49%
26245
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600KF and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 3
Model number i5-12600KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 16
Threads 16 32
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i5 12600KF?
