Intel Core i5 12600KF vs Apple M1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Around 8.55 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1912 vs 1743 points
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 14 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +26%
1914
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +129%
17838
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +5%
3992
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +84%
27244
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +10%
1929
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +22%
12158
9984
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-12600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|1024
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
