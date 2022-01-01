Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600KF or Core i3 12100F: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 12600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1912 vs 1687 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 58 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +111%
17838
Core i3 12100F
8449
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +86%
27244
Core i3 12100F
14614
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600KF and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-12600KF i3-12100F
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600KF official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

