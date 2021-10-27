Intel Core i5 12600KF vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +34%
1877
1396
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +66%
17624
10586
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2943
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14853
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7071
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-12600KF
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|3
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
