Intel Core i5 12600KF vs i5 10600KF

Intel Core i5 12600KF
VS
Intel Core i5 10600KF
Intel Core i5 12600KF
Intel Core i5 10600KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600KF and 12600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +66%
17624
Core i5 10600KF
10586
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600KF and i5 10600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i5-12600KF i5-10600KF
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 41x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600KF official page Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10600KF or i5 12600KF?
