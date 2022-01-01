Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600KF or Core i5 11400F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600KF vs i5 11400F

Intel Core i5 12600KF
VS
Intel Core i5 11400F
Intel Core i5 12600KF
Intel Core i5 11400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400F and 12600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1912 vs 1512 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +74%
17838
Core i5 11400F
10235
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +57%
27244
Core i5 11400F
17371
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600KF and i5 11400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i5-12600KF i5-11400F
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 26x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600KF official page Intel Core i5 11400F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 12600KF vs Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Core i5 12600KF vs Core i5 10600K
3. Core i5 12600KF vs Ryzen 7 5700G
4. Core i5 12600KF vs Core i5 12600K
5. Core i5 12600KF vs Core i5 12400F
6. Core i5 11400F vs Ryzen 5 3600
7. Core i5 11400F vs Ryzen 5 5600X
8. Core i5 11400F vs Ryzen 5 5600G
9. Core i5 11400F vs Core i5 12400
10. Core i5 11400F vs Core i5 10400F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400F or i5 12600KF?
Promotion
EnglishРусский