We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600 and 12600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1884 vs 1645 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +59%
17690
Core i5 11600
11131
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +46%
26928
Core i5 11600
18384
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +52%
11709
Core i5 11600
7682
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600KF and i5 11600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i5-12600KF i5-11600
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 28x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1300 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600KF
n/a
Core i5 11600
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600KF official page Intel Core i5 11600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600 or i5 12600KF?
