Intel Core i5 12600KF vs i5 11600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1884 vs 1645 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +18%
1895
1600
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +59%
17690
11131
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +21%
3991
3294
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +46%
26928
18384
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +15%
1874
1633
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +52%
11709
7682
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-12600KF
|i5-11600
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1