Intel Core i5 12600KF vs i5 11600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +19%
1877
1579
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +56%
17624
11333
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3427
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20354
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1689
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8224
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|March 30, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-12600KF
|i5-11600K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
