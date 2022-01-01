Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600KF or Core i5 12500: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600KF vs i5 12500

Intel Core i5 12600KF
VS
Intel Core i5 12500
Intel Core i5 12600KF
Intel Core i5 12500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500 and 12600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +37%
17838
Core i5 12500
13059
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +34%
27244
Core i5 12500
20319
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600KF +38%
12158
Core i5 12500
8824
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600KF and i5 12500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-12600KF i5-12500
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600KF
n/a
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600KF official page Intel Core i5 12500 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

