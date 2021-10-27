Intel Core i5 12600KF vs i5 12600K
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1877
Core i5 12600K +2%
1910
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17624
17588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13514
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-12600KF
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
