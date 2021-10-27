Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600KF or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600KF against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 12600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600KF and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-12600KF i5-12600K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1550 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600KF official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600K or i5 12600KF?
