Intel Core i5 1335U vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Intel Core i5 1335U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Intel Core i5 1335U
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 1335U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 8192 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1000 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +54%
1732
Ryzen 3 5300U
1128
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +59%
7398
Ryzen 3 5300U
4646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +47%
3509
Ryzen 3 5300U
2382
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +71%
17082
Ryzen 3 5300U
9979
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +71%
1713
Ryzen 3 5300U
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +101%
7563
Ryzen 3 5300U
3771
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1335U and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Model number i5-1335U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 4
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 26x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 10-25 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1335U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i5 1335U?
