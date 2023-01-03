Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1335U or Ryzen 3 5425U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1335U vs AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

Intel Core i5 1335U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
Intel Core i5 1335U
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1335U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5425U and 1335U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1685 vs 1315 points
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +29%
1684
Ryzen 3 5425U
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +55%
7333
Ryzen 3 5425U
4732
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1335U and AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake -
Model number i5-1335U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 4
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 27x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5425U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1335U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1335U vs i5 1235U
2. Intel Core i5 1335U vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
3. Intel Core i5 1335U vs i7 1355U
4. Intel Core i5 1335U vs i5 1345U
5. AMD Ryzen 3 5425U vs Intel Core i5 1135G7
6. AMD Ryzen 3 5425U vs Intel Core i5 1235U
7. AMD Ryzen 3 5425U vs Ryzen 3 5300U
8. AMD Ryzen 3 5425U vs Intel Core i3 1215U
9. AMD Ryzen 3 5425U vs Ryzen 5 5625U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or Intel Core i5 1335U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский