Intel Core i5 1335U vs AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7640U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1869 vs 1704 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1721
Ryzen 5 7640U +3%
1766
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7419
Ryzen 5 7640U +69%
12567
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1705
Ryzen 5 7640U +10%
1878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7555
Ryzen 5 7640U +18%
8897
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|May 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Model number
|i5-1335U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 760M
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|6
|P-Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP8
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|15-30 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 760M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|16
|Execution Units
|80
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1335U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7640U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1