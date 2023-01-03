Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1335U or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1335U vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Intel Core i5 1335U
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Intel Core i5 1335U
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 1335U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1524 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +16%
1732
Ryzen 9 5900HX
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U
7398
Ryzen 9 5900HX +74%
12901
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U
17082
Ryzen 9 5900HX +35%
23081
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +12%
1713
Ryzen 9 5900HX
1529
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U
7563
Ryzen 9 5900HX +11%
8378
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1335U and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i5-1335U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1335U official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i5 1335U?
