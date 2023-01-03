Intel Core i5 1335U vs i5 1240U
We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U against the 1.1 GHz i5 1240U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1335U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
- Newer - released 11-months later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1719
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7368
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3232
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14358
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +3%
1695
1649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +15%
7401
6457
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i5-1335U
|i5-1240U
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|2
|P-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|0.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|10
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|11x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1781
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|9 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|29 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1335U official page
|Intel Core i5 1240U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|14
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1