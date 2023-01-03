Intel Core i5 1335U vs i5 1245U
We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U against the 1,6 GHz i5 1245U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
- Newer - released 11-months later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +6%
1732
1641
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7398
7388
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +10%
3509
3181
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +30%
17082
13132
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +7%
1713
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +9%
7563
6959
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i5-1335U
|i5-1245U
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|2
|P-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3 GHz
|1,6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|1,2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|10
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|16x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|55 W
|55 W
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1335U official page
|Intel Core i5 1245U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
