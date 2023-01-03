Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1335U or Core i5 1245U: what's better?

We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U against the 1,6 GHz i5 1245U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1245U and 1335U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +10%
3509
Core i5 1245U
3181
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +30%
17082
Core i5 1245U
13132
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1335U and i5 1245U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i5-1335U i5-1245U
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 2
P-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 1,6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz 1,2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10 10
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 16x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W 55 W
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 1245U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1335U official page Intel Core i5 1245U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1245U or i5 1335U?
