Intel Core i5 13400 vs Apple M2 Max

Intel Core i5 13400
Apple M2 Max
Intel Core i5 13400
Apple M2 Max

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400 (desktop) with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 13400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400 +7%
1785
M2 Max
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400 +7%
16141
M2 Max
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400
26183
M2 Max
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400
n/a
M2 Max
14873
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13400 and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 June 1, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-13400 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 67 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 154 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1344 MHz
Shading Units 192 4864
TMUs 48 304
ROPs 24 152
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 70 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13400
0.35 TFLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13400 official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i5 13400?
