Intel Core i5 13400 vs Apple M2 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400 (desktop) with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
69
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400 +7%
1785
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400 +7%
16141
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3829
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26183
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14873
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i5-13400
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|67 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|65 W
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|154 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1344 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|4864
|TMUs
|48
|304
|ROPs
|24
|152
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|70 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13400 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
