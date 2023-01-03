Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13400 or Core i3 12100: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400 with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100 and 13400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400 +103%
16434
Core i3 12100
8086
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400 +10%
3871
Core i3 12100
3504
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400 +92%
26472
Core i3 12100
13755
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13400 and i3 12100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i5-13400 i3-12100
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 UHD Graphics 730

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 4
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 60 W
Max. Boost TDP 148 W 89 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13400
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13400 official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

