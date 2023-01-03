Intel Core i5 13400 vs i3 12100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400 with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400 +8%
1809
1678
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400 +103%
16434
8086
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400 +10%
3871
3504
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400 +92%
26472
13755
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1716
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6367
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i5-13400
|i3-12100
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|UHD Graphics 730
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|4
|Total Threads
|16
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|60 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|148 W
|89 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13400 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
