Intel Core i5 13400 vs i3 13100F

Intel Core i5 13400
VS
Intel Core i3 13100F
Intel Core i5 13400
Intel Core i3 13100F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400 with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz i3 13100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13100F and 13400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400 +66%
16434
Core i3 13100F
9898
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13400 and i3 13100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i5-13400 i3-13100F
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 4
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. Boost TDP 148 W 89 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13400
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i3 13100F
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13400 official page Intel Core i3 13100F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

