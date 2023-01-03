Intel Core i5 13400 vs i5 11400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400 with 10-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400
- Around 39.6 GB/s (79%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400 +34%
1809
1353
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400 +70%
16434
9662
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400 +26%
3871
3069
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400 +54%
26472
17160
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7126
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|March 17, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-13400
|i5-11400
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|UHD Graphics 730
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|148 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13400 official page
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
