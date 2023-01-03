Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13400 or Core i5 12600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13400 vs i5 12600

Intel Core i5 13400
VS
Intel Core i5 12600
Intel Core i5 13400
Intel Core i5 12600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400 with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600 and 13400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400 +21%
16434
Core i5 12600
13545
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400 +23%
26472
Core i5 12600
21449
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13400 and i5 12600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i5-13400 i5-12600
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 6
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 148 W 117 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13400
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13400 official page Intel Core i5 12600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 13400 vs Core i7 12700K
2. Core i5 13400 vs Core i5 12400
3. Core i5 13400 vs Core i5 13600
4. Core i5 12600 vs Ryzen 5 5600X
5. Core i5 12600 vs Core i5 12600K
6. Core i5 12600 vs Core i5 12400F
7. Core i5 12600 vs Core i5 12600KF
8. Core i5 12600 vs Core i5 12500
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600 or i5 13400?
EnglishРусский