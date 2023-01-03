Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13400F or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 13400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
  • Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1792 vs 1279 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +29%
1732
Ryzen 7 3700X
1339
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +31%
15901
Ryzen 7 3700X
12169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +41%
3732
Ryzen 7 3700X
2648
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +13%
25509
Ryzen 7 3700X
22592
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +40%
1782
Ryzen 7 3700X
1270
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +44%
12072
Ryzen 7 3700X
8355
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13400F and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake -
Model number i5-13400F -
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 148 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13400F official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5 13400F?
