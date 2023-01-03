Intel Core i5 13400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F with 10-cores against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 11° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Has 77824 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1756
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +2%
1790
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16020
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +14%
18196
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3762
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25926
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1804
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +8%
1957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12169
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +12%
13643
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i5-13400F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|42x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|65 W
|120 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|148 W
|162 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1