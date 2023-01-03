Intel Core i5 13400F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 45056 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +8%
1756
1623
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16020
Ryzen 9 5950X +64%
26199
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +7%
3762
3500
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25926
Ryzen 9 5950X +79%
46349
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1804
Ryzen 9 5950X +2%
1840
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12169
Ryzen 9 5950X +52%
18480
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i5-13400F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|16
|P-Threads
|12
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|16
|Total Threads
|16
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|4.15 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|148 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
