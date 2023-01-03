Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13400F or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 13400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 45056 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F
16020
Ryzen 9 5950X +64%
26199
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F
25926
Ryzen 9 5950X +79%
46349
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F
12169
Ryzen 9 5950X +52%
18480
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13400F and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i5-13400F -
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 16
P-Threads 12 32
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 16
Total Threads 16 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 4.15 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 148 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13400F official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

