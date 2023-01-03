Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13400F or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F (desktop) with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 13400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Around 8.55 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +15%
1732
Apple M1
1508
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +105%
15901
Apple M1
7742
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +80%
25509
Apple M1
14169
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +2%
1782
Apple M1
1754
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +57%
12072
Apple M1
7669
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13400F and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i5-13400F -
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 65 W 14 W
Max. Boost TDP 148 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1278 MHz
Shading Units - 1024
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13400F
n/a
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13400F official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 13400F?
