Intel Core i5 13400F vs Apple M1
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F (desktop) with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
88
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
64
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Around 8.55 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +15%
1732
1508
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +105%
15901
7742
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3732
3723
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +80%
25509
14169
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400F +2%
1782
1754
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400F +57%
12072
7669
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i5-13400F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|65 W
|14 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|148 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|1024
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13400F official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
