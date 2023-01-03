Intel Core i5 13400F vs i5 12600K VS Intel Core i5 13400F Intel Core i5 12600K We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12600K and 13400F Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13400F and i5 12600K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 3, 2023 October 27, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake Model number i5-13400F i5-12600K Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 12 12 Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 4 4 E-Threads 4 4 Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 2.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz Total Total Cores 10 10 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 37x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 9728K (shared) L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 20MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 TDP 65 W 125 W Max. Boost TDP 148 W 150 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 16 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 32 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 13400F n/a Core i5 12600K 0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support - Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i5 13400F official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20