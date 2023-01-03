Intel Core i5 13400F vs i5 13400 VS Intel Core i5 13400F Intel Core i5 13400 We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400F against the 2.5 GHz i5 13400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13400 and 13400F Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400 Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology .

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13400F and i5 13400

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake Model number i5-13400F i5-13400 Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 730

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 12 12 Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 4 4 E-Threads 4 4 Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz Total Total Cores 10 10 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 25x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 20MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 TDP 65 W 65 W Max. Boost TDP 148 W 148 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 730 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz Shading Units - 192 TMUs - 48 ROPs - 24 Execution Units - 24 TGP - 15 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 13400F n/a Core i5 13400 0.35 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s

Misc Official site Intel Core i5 13400F official page Intel Core i5 13400 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20