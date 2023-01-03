Intel Core i5 1340P vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i5 1340P with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1340P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1340P
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1415 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1340P +16%
1585
1367
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1340P +17%
11635
9908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2959
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17032
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1340P +19%
1666
1401
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1340P +49%
9663
6504
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i5-1340P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.4 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|20
|7
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1340P official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
