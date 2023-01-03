Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1340P or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1340P vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

Intel Core i5 1340P
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
Intel Core i5 1340P
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i5 1340P with 12-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1340P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 1340P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1340P
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1422 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1340P +17%
1585
Ryzen 5 5625U
1359
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1340P +44%
11635
Ryzen 5 5625U
8057
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1340P +18%
1666
Ryzen 5 5625U
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1340P +65%
9663
Ryzen 5 5625U
5864
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1340P and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake -
Model number i5-1340P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.4 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 20 7
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1340P
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1340P official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Intel Core i5 1340P?
